AGCO Corporation $AGCO Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,133,874 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,459 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of AGCO worth $118,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in AGCO by 46.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,958 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in AGCO by 29.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 39.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,242 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $19,925,000 after purchasing an additional 61,009 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 109.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $52,096,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,149,820 shares in the company, valued at $388,309,809.60. This represents a 11.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AGCO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO opened at $116.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AGCO Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.60 and a 12 month high of $143.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.43%.The firm's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO Corporation will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from AGCO's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. AGCO's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AGCO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AGCO wasn't on the list.

While AGCO currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here