AGCO Corporation $AGCO Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,152 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 26,157 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.18% of AGCO worth $15,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,873,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $844,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 1,048.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 39,355 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in AGCO by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 791,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $84,712,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in AGCO by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,939,113 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $306,608,000 after purchasing an additional 98,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company's stock.

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AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $118.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AGCO Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.21 and a 52 week high of $143.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.50. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.43%.The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO Corporation will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from AGCO's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. AGCO's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In related news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $52,096,895.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares in the company, valued at $388,309,809.60. The trade was a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AGCO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Oppenheimer set a $134.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $126.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGCO

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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