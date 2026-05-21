AGCO Corporation $AGCO Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,010 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 8,872 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of AGCO worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1,721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 951.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $114.82 on Thursday. AGCO Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.96 and a 1-year high of $143.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.50. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.43%.The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. AGCO's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Corporation will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from AGCO's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. AGCO's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AGCO. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on AGCO in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AGCO from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings raised AGCO from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AGCO from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $132.00 price objective on AGCO in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $124.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $52,096,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $388,309,809.60. This trade represents a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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