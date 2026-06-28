Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Acquired by Louisbourg Investments Inc.

Louisbourg Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,369 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc.'s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

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Key Headlines Impacting Agilent Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Agilent Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a "hold" rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.88.

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Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $136.29 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $160.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.48%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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