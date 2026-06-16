Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 116.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 919,383 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 494,006 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.33% of Agilent Technologies worth $125,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,380,521 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,203,990,000 after buying an additional 433,342 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 599,581 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $82,712,000 after buying an additional 24,687 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,357,953 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $816,043,000 after buying an additional 582,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 895,770 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $114,972,000 after purchasing an additional 223,750 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $160.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on A

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $160.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.Agilent Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.48%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

See Also

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