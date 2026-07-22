Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,500 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,147,601 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,925,064,000 after buying an additional 1,713,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,681,792 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,725,611,000 after purchasing an additional 241,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,425,861 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,006,519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,041,881 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $686,049,000 after purchasing an additional 692,202 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,158,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.35.

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Agilent Technologies Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of A stock opened at $133.04 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock's fifty day moving average is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 20.48%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

Further Reading

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