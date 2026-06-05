Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 26,122 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,610 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Agilent Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.71.

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Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:A opened at $138.23 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $160.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day moving average of $128.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.48%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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