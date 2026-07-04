Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,523 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 9,168 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,147,601 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,925,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,681,792 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,725,611,000 after purchasing an additional 241,029 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,380,521 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,203,990,000 after purchasing an additional 433,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,425,861 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,006,519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,041,881 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $686,049,000 after purchasing an additional 692,202 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $130.79 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $124.00 and its 200-day moving average is $125.98. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $160.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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