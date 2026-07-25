AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC Holdings Cut by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Free Report) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,160 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 3,439,388 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 51.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 38.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,811,782 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,937,000 after purchasing an additional 387,524 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,642 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,494,606 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $22,925,000 after acquiring an additional 203,610 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key AGNC Investment News

Here are the key news stories impacting AGNC Investment this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 64,412 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $713,684.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,352,079.64. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Donna Blank sold 22,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $237,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 96,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,039,957.38. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,298. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.59 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business's fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 57.94% and a return on equity of 18.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGNC

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

See Also

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