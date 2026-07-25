AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC Holdings Cut by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Free Report) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,160 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 3,439,388 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 51.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 38.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,811,782 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,937,000 after purchasing an additional 387,524 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,642 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,494,606 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $22,925,000 after acquiring an additional 203,610 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key AGNC Investment News
Here are the key news stories impacting AGNC Investment this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Investor-focused coverage highlighted AGNC’s large, concentrated portfolio and its 13%+ dividend yield, reinforcing the stock’s appeal to income investors. The $97.2 Billion Portfolio Behind AGNC Investment's 13%+ Yield
- Neutral Sentiment: Another article discussed AGNC in the context of monthly dividend strategies, which keeps the company in front of income-focused investors but does not signal a direct catalyst. The Set It and Forget It Monthly Dividend Stocks Retirees Wish They'd Bought 20 Years Ago
- Neutral Sentiment: Separately, AGNC was mentioned in commentary about interest-rate uncertainty, which matters for mortgage REIT earnings and book value, but the piece was more of a broader sector discussion than a company-specific update. With a 13% Yield but an Uncertain Interest Rate Environment, Is AGNC Stock a Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered its price target on AGNC to $11 from $12, signaling slightly weaker upside expectations even while maintaining an overweight rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers AGNC Investment NASDAQ: AGNC Price Target to $11.00
- Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo also cut its price target on AGNC to $11 from $12, reinforcing cautious sentiment around the stock’s near-term valuation. AGNC Investment price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 64,412 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $713,684.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,352,079.64. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Donna Blank sold 22,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $237,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 96,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,039,957.38. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,298. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.
AGNC Investment Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.59 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business's fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82.
AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 57.94% and a return on equity of 18.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AGNC Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.79%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AGNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.11.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AGNC
AGNC Investment Company Profile
(Free Report
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AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.
Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.
See Also
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Free Report).
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