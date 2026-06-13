AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Free Report) by 187.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,411 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 512,574 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.07% of AGNC Investment worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,811,782 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,937,000 after purchasing an additional 387,524 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,642 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,494,606 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $22,925,000 after purchasing an additional 203,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company's stock.

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AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $10.31 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 39.50%.The firm had revenue of ($114.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $411.57 million. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. AGNC Investment's payout ratio is presently 119.01%.

AGNC Investment News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AGNC Investment this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AGNC Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGNC

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 64,412 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $713,684.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,352,079.64. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Donna Blank sold 22,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $237,160.00. Following the sale, the director owned 96,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,039,957.38. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 215,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,022 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

Further Reading

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