State Street Corp trimmed its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,918,866 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 4,362,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.90% of AGNC Investment worth $339,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $704,076,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,123,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,501,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 17.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,190,499 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $56,576,000 after acquiring an additional 763,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,182,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company's stock.

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AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 831.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business's 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14,400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded AGNC Investment from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AGNC Investment from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC Investment

Insider Activity

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Peter Federico sold 67,794 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $601,332.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,846,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,374,756.21. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust that invests primarily in agency residential mortgage-backed securities. These securities are backed by mortgages guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises or government agencies, including Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae. The company's portfolio includes mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations. AGNC manages exposure to interest-rate and other market risks using hedging strategies and financing arrangements.

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