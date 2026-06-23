AGP Franklin LLC Has $11.64 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

AGP Franklin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,570 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,651 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 5.8% of AGP Franklin LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AGP Franklin LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $255,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 55,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,520. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PLTR. Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Benchmark lowered shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Phillip Securities raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 7.0%

PLTR opened at $119.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $286.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53. The business's 50-day moving average price is $137.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.10. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.20 and a 12 month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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