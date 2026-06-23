AGP Franklin LLC Trims Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

AGP Franklin LLC lowered its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,953 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 34,457 shares during the period. AGP Franklin LLC's holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,099,758 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,274,975,000 after acquiring an additional 940,838 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,790,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,503,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,620,273 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,848,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,050 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,943,727 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,633,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442,935 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,196,056,000 after buying an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts: Sign Up

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.55. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 78.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dominion Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dominion Energy wasn't on the list.

While Dominion Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here