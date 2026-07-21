AIA Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,094 Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,094 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 529.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $206.71 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $193.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $174.24 and a 1-year high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company's revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.56 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is 112.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays set a $242.00 price objective on Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,760,352. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 8,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,577 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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