AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,564 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 76.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,865,304 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $330,886,000 after buying an additional 806,681 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $658,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $341.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.70 and a 12-month high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm's 50-day moving average is $363.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $6.23. The business had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.06 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company's revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Wells Fargo & Company set a $416.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist Financial set a $430.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $383.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

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