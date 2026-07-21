AIA Group Ltd Buys New Shares in Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR $CIB

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,294 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Cibest during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arax Advisory Partners grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Cibest by 2,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 525 shares of the bank's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Cibest by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the bank's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Cibest during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Grupo Cibest by 796.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the bank's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period.

Grupo Cibest Stock Up 0.6%

Grupo Cibest stock opened at $80.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.69. Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $87.68.

Grupo Cibest (NYSE:CIB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.22). Grupo Cibest had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Cibest Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.304 dividend. This represents a $5.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. This is an increase from Grupo Cibest's previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Grupo Cibest's dividend payout ratio is presently 147.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Cibest from a "strong sell" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Cibest from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Cibest from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grupo Cibest from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Grupo Cibest from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $73.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Cibest

Grupo Cibest Company Profile

Bancolombia SA NYSE: CIB is a leading financial institution in Colombia, offering a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services. As one of the largest universal banks in the country, the company provides retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management solutions. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Bancolombia serves individual clients, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations, focusing on convenience, innovation and customer experience.

In addition to traditional banking, Bancolombia's product portfolio includes insurance, pension fund management, leasing, factoring, brokerage and asset management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB - Free Report).

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