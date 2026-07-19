AIA Group Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,108 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 6,614 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,583,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,514,053,000 after acquiring an additional 198,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,485,949 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,898,717,000 after purchasing an additional 97,049 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Deere & Company by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,592,004 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,465,906,000 after buying an additional 3,358,264 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,692,877 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,581,574,000 after purchasing an additional 158,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,600,552 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,609,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

More Deere & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on Deere & Company and lifted its price target to $685, signaling continued analyst confidence in upside potential. Benzinga

DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on Deere & Company and lifted its price target to $685, signaling continued analyst confidence in upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Deere was highlighted in broader agriculture and industrial stock roundups, keeping investor attention on the company as a key name in the farm equipment sector. Best Agriculture Stocks To Watch Now - July 14th

Deere was highlighted in broader agriculture and industrial stock roundups, keeping investor attention on the company as a key name in the farm equipment sector. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS forecast for Deere, which is a minor cautionary note but not a major change to longer-term earnings expectations. MarketBeat report on Deere EPS estimate cut

Erste Group Bank slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS forecast for Deere, which is a minor cautionary note but not a major change to longer-term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Deere also remains tied to a broader industrial-sector backdrop that has lagged the market recently, which can weigh on sentiment toward cyclical names. 1 Industrials Stock to Target This Week and 2 We Find Risky

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $597.56 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $433.00 and a 1-year high of $674.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $571.31.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.85. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 10.09%.The business had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $580.00 to $525.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $765.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $642.98.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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