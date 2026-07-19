AIA Group Ltd Has $14.29 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,607 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,430 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.19 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $147.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure raised Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here