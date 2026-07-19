AIA Group Ltd Has $17.15 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,465 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $1,994,189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,162,082 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,518,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,884 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,276,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,325,512,000 after buying an additional 2,066,884 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 716.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,101,463 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $209,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,140,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $200,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,373,937.38. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,520 shares of company stock valued at $622,392. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $101.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.36. The company has a market cap of $176.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Charles Schwab to $6.34 per share from $6.16 and boosted FY2027 EPS to $7.64, signaling stronger profit expectations than the current consensus. Charles Schwab estimates update

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Charles Schwab to $6.34 per share from $6.16 and boosted FY2027 EPS to $7.64, signaling stronger profit expectations than the current consensus. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles say SCHW is drawing attention as investors look ahead to its June-quarter results, with rising earnings optimism and valuation commentary suggesting the shares may still have upside. Analyst revisions and earnings preview

Multiple recent articles say SCHW is drawing attention as investors look ahead to its June-quarter results, with rising earnings optimism and valuation commentary suggesting the shares may still have upside. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab strategist Liz Ann Sonders discussed rebalancing, sector rotation, and semiconductor positioning; while useful market commentary, it does not directly change Schwab’s fundamentals. Liz Ann Sonders interview

Schwab strategist Liz Ann Sonders discussed rebalancing, sector rotation, and semiconductor positioning; while useful market commentary, it does not directly change Schwab’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab’s annual RIA survey highlighted ongoing challenges around organic growth and hiring, which is informative for the wealth-management business but not an immediate stock catalyst. RIA benchmarking survey

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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