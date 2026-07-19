AIA Group Ltd Has $17.24 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

AIA Group Ltd decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,012 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,859 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Citigroup alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,800,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,239,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,048,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,923 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,082,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,319,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Citigroup by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,158,142 shares of the company's stock worth $835,284,000 after buying an additional 1,582,150 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $129.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $147.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.34 and a 200-day moving average of $123.33.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.41. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.23%.The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Citigroup's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on C

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Citigroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citigroup wasn't on the list.

While Citigroup currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here