AIA Group Ltd Has $5.81 Million Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

AIA Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,805 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 27,550 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWF Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Aerodigm Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Aerodigm Wealth LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Starbucks by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 409 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 3,907 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $120.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $102.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is currently 187.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $231,816.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 77,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,856. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,687 shares of company stock valued at $889,033. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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