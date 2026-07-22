AIA Group Ltd Has $81.27 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 15,690 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.2% of AIA Group Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Broadcom were worth $81,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,252,196,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in Broadcom by 895.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 12,689,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,391,940,000 after buying an additional 11,414,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,788,194,000 after buying an additional 5,040,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after buying an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Broadcom by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,814,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,406,211,000 after buying an additional 3,160,586 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 194,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. The trade was a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,072,413.88. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $386.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $399.63 and a 200-day moving average of $365.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.00 and a 1-year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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