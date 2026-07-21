AIA Group Ltd Invests $1.53 Million in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,830,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $775,556,000 after acquiring an additional 446,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,364,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,260,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,142,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,027,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359,370 shares of the company's stock worth $200,880,000 after purchasing an additional 523,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,399,427 shares of the company's stock worth $156,646,000 after purchasing an additional 129,934 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut HF Sinclair from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded HF Sinclair from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday. They issued an "in-line" rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HF Sinclair

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $46,412.15. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,209,127.87. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $166,236.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,794.81. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.72. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.16 and a 52 week high of $91.45.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. HF Sinclair's payout ratio is 30.08%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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