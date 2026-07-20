AIA Group Ltd Purchases 15,307 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,789 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.06% of Hasbro worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company's stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Severin Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.1% in the first quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company's stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 21.3% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Hasbro

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hasbro announced a licensing partnership with Nintendo to produce The Legend of Zelda toys and related products, with the first reveal coming soon and products expected to roll out starting in 2027. The deal could strengthen Hasbro’s collectibles and action-figure business by tying it to one of gaming’s most valuable franchises. Article Title

Hasbro announced a licensing partnership with Nintendo to produce toys and related products, with the first reveal coming soon and products expected to roll out starting in 2027. The deal could strengthen Hasbro’s collectibles and action-figure business by tying it to one of gaming’s most valuable franchises. Positive Sentiment: Hasbro also unveiled new KPop Demon Hunters role-playing toys, signaling continued momentum in licensing-driven product launches that can help refresh the company’s toy lineup and broaden its appeal. Article Title

Hasbro also unveiled new role-playing toys, signaling continued momentum in licensing-driven product launches that can help refresh the company’s toy lineup and broaden its appeal. Positive Sentiment: Hasbro’s partnership with Get After It Media on a new streaming channel suggests the company is expanding beyond toys into media and digital content, which could create additional brand exposure and monetization opportunities. Article Title

Hasbro’s partnership with Get After It Media on a new streaming channel suggests the company is expanding beyond toys into media and digital content, which could create additional brand exposure and monetization opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching Hasbro ahead of its second-quarter earnings report on July 21, after the company beat expectations in the prior quarter. The upcoming results should be a key catalyst for the stock. Article Title

Investors are also watching Hasbro ahead of its second-quarter earnings report on July 21, after the company beat expectations in the prior quarter. The upcoming results should be a key catalyst for the stock. Negative Sentiment: On the cautious side, Zacks Research trimmed several long-term earnings estimates for Hasbro and kept a Hold rating, which may temper enthusiasm even though the changes were small. Article Title

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $81.55 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $106.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.25.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a positive return on equity of 174.64%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Hasbro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -168.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.71.

View Our Latest Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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