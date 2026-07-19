AIA Group Ltd Purchases 18,539 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,104 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 18,539 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in General Motors were worth $17,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,158,403 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,615,121,000 after purchasing an additional 835,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,242,381 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,802,668,000 after buying an additional 267,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in General Motors by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,536,049 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,588,688,000 after buying an additional 1,405,530 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $868,986,000 after buying an additional 748,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,191,028 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,072,695,000 after acquiring an additional 494,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

General Motors Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE GM opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.91. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $48.87 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.27.

View Our Latest Report on General Motors

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $775,266.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,453.15. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for GM, signaling improving profit expectations ahead of earnings.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for GM, signaling improving profit expectations ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Multiple earnings-preview articles say GM has a strong chance to beat estimates again, helped by its recent track record of earnings surprises and favorable setup for the quarter.

Multiple earnings-preview articles say GM has a strong chance to beat estimates again, helped by its recent track record of earnings surprises and favorable setup for the quarter. Positive Sentiment: GM may benefit from China restructuring efforts and growing digital revenue, which could help support margins and earnings growth.

GM may benefit from China restructuring efforts and growing digital revenue, which could help support margins and earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and options-market coverage suggest traders are positioning for a potential move in GM, but no clear direction was confirmed.

Market commentary and options-market coverage suggest traders are positioning for a potential move in GM, but no clear direction was confirmed. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern remains around GM’s China exposure, which continues to be described as a key problem for the stock.

Investor concern remains around GM’s China exposure, which continues to be described as a key problem for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Broader EV-sector headlines show a tough environment for automakers, with valuation pressure and industry uncertainty still hanging over the space.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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