AIA Group Ltd Raises Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 2,669.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,217 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $9,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GE Vernova by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company's stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 221 shares of the company's stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company's stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period.

More GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing the view that earnings could keep growing over the next few years.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing the view that earnings could keep growing over the next few years. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein recently initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $1,206 price target, citing GE Vernova’s position to benefit from global energy trends and power demand from AI data centers. Article Title

Bernstein recently initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $1,206 price target, citing GE Vernova’s position to benefit from global energy trends and power demand from AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: Investors are focusing on the company’s large backlog, raised revenue and free cash flow guidance, and major investment plan of $11 billion in capex and R&D through 2028, which signals confidence in long-term demand. Article Title

Investors are focusing on the company’s large backlog, raised revenue and free cash flow guidance, and major investment plan of $11 billion in capex and R&D through 2028, which signals confidence in long-term demand. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova is also benefiting from broader market interest in AI and energy infrastructure stocks, especially with major catalysts like Google’s earnings and capex guidance potentially influencing the whole sector. Article Title

GE Vernova is also benefiting from broader market interest in AI and energy infrastructure stocks, especially with major catalysts like Google’s earnings and capex guidance potentially influencing the whole sector. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles also show investors heavily searching the stock, suggesting strong attention ahead of earnings, though not necessarily a new fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Recent articles also show investors heavily searching the stock, suggesting strong attention ahead of earnings, though not necessarily a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One recent note highlighted conflicting analyst views on GE Vernova, which may temper enthusiasm if investors become more cautious into earnings. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,089.88.

View Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $1,058.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $530.16 and a one year high of $1,195.94. The company has a market capitalization of $284.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,037.54 and a 200-day moving average of $908.87.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.GE Vernova's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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