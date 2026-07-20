AIA Group Ltd Raises Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,483 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,109,933 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $6,413,207,000 after acquiring an additional 110,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,000,457 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,641,093,000 after purchasing an additional 486,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,750 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,100,416,000 after purchasing an additional 85,298 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,361,112 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $974,993,000 after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $723,339,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $259.00 to $257.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Travelers Companies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $316.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $329.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total transaction of $2,079,633.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,737 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,010.86. This represents a 12.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total value of $483,666.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 259,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,639,037.60. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 18,292 shares of company stock worth $5,639,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $369.50 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.26 and a twelve month high of $370.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $4.63. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 16.95%.The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is 13.39%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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