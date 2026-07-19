AIA Group Ltd Sells 50,446 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

AIA Group Ltd lowered its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,497 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 50,446 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Newmont were worth $12,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Novem Group lifted its stake in Newmont by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,487 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,153 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,473,051.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 67,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,615.15. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $252,812.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,550,477.93. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,146 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Newmont to $8.80 from $8.73 and kept a Sector Outperform rating with a $147 price target, signaling continued confidence in earnings power and valuation upside.

Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Newmont to $8.80 from $8.73 and kept a rating with a $147 price target, signaling continued confidence in earnings power and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at other firms continue to view Newmont favorably, with coverage highlighting improving operational efficiency, stronger free cash flow, and ongoing share buybacks as potential supports for the stock.

Analysts at other firms continue to view Newmont favorably, with coverage highlighting improving operational efficiency, stronger free cash flow, and ongoing share buybacks as potential supports for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Newmont resumed operations at its Cadia mine after a seismic event, with no injuries or material damage reported, helping ease concerns about operational disruption while the company advances growth projects such as Ahafo North and Tanami Expansion 2.

Newmont resumed operations at its Cadia mine after a seismic event, with no injuries or material damage reported, helping ease concerns about operational disruption while the company advances growth projects such as Ahafo North and Tanami Expansion 2. Positive Sentiment: Some research notes argue Newmont remains undervalued relative to net asset value and could benefit from permit-driven growth catalysts, including the Red Chris Block Cave project.

Some research notes argue Newmont remains undervalued relative to net asset value and could benefit from permit-driven growth catalysts, including the Red Chris Block Cave project. Neutral Sentiment: Newmont is expected to report quarterly earnings next week, and recent commentary suggests the company may have revenue growth ahead, though it may not have the strongest setup for a clear earnings beat.

Newmont is expected to report quarterly earnings next week, and recent commentary suggests the company may have revenue growth ahead, though it may not have the strongest setup for a clear earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Newmont was downgraded by Zacks Research from strong-buy to hold , adding a cautious note ahead of earnings.

Newmont was downgraded by Zacks Research from to , adding a cautious note ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: The stock also fell more sharply than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting investor concern about softer gold prices, higher costs, and near-term earnings uncertainty.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Newmont from $157.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TD raised Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Newmont from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Newmont from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.26.

View Our Latest Report on NEM

Newmont Trading Down 1.1%

NEM stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $57.86 and a twelve month high of $134.88. The company has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.32 and a 200-day moving average of $110.20.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 33.87%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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