AIA Group Ltd Sells 64,719 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

AIA Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 77.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,114 shares of the company's stock after selling 64,719 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Invitation Home were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 2,463.5% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 136,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in Invitation Home in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Invitation Home in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invitation Home by 7,687.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,869 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Home Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of INVH stock opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $32.67. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on INVH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Invitation Home to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.47.

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About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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