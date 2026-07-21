AIA Group Ltd Trims Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

AIA Group Ltd lowered its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 874.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,590,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $627.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $626.35. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $483.02 and a 52-week high of $693.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.95 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.850-24.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $603.00 to $614.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teledyne Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $677.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $694.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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