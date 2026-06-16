Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 12,864 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP's holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 541.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,295 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,038,000 after buying an additional 561,571 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,020 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $81,241,000 after purchasing an additional 409,116 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 549.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 321,313 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 271,868 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $10,278,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 607,136 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,661,000 after purchasing an additional 175,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter T. M. Kong sold 1,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $170,610.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 100,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,000,990. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 21,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,617.72. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,051 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,880. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Zacks Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $115.43 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 110.99 and a beta of 1.69. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $117.96.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.75 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.16%.Kulicke and Soffa Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's payout ratio is 78.85%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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