Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,743 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 5,797 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.'s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total transaction of $824,404.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,317,037.12. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $278.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.11 and a 52-week high of $307.96. The business's 50-day moving average price is $294.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.81 dividend. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $323.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

See Also

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