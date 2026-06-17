Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358,082 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 143,533 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 1.9% of London Co. of Virginia's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.61% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $335,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $338.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $323.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total value of $824,404.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,037.12. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.0%

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $280.24 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $292.20 and its 200-day moving average is $276.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.11 and a 1 year high of $307.96. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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