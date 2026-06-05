Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,396 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 58,326 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $32,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total transaction of $824,404.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,037.12. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $323.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $283.11 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.11 and a twelve month high of $307.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.32.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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