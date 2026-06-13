Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Acquired by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,795 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 87,061 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Airbnb were worth $26,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Airbnb by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 66,071 shares of the company's stock worth $8,022,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company's stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,828 shares of the company's stock worth $125,770,000 after buying an additional 243,299 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,652 shares of the company's stock worth $185,730,000 after buying an additional 195,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Airbnb by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,311 shares of the company's stock worth $9,509,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Motley Fool articles argue Airbnb remains a top growth stock, citing its strong network effect, large base of hosts and travelers, and ongoing product innovation that could support long-term user engagement and revenue growth. Article Title

Motley Fool articles argue Airbnb remains a top growth stock, citing its strong network effect, large base of hosts and travelers, and ongoing product innovation that could support long-term user engagement and revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment also looks supported by news that CEO Brian Chesky is launching a new AI venture focused on rethinking user interaction and design, which could signal fresh innovation around the Airbnb ecosystem. Article Title

Investor sentiment also looks supported by news that CEO Brian Chesky is launching a new AI venture focused on rethinking user interaction and design, which could signal fresh innovation around the Airbnb ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb shareholders recently reaffirmed the board, auditor, and executive pay packages at the annual meeting, a routine governance update that does not appear to materially change the investment case. Article Title

Airbnb shareholders recently reaffirmed the board, auditor, and executive pay packages at the annual meeting, a routine governance update that does not appear to materially change the investment case. Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky disclosed additional share sales, adding to recent insider selling and potentially raising concerns about management confidence or near-term valuation. Article Title

CEO Brian Chesky disclosed additional share sales, adding to recent insider selling and potentially raising concerns about management confidence or near-term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Broader regulatory pressure on short-term rentals, such as new rules being discussed in Cape Town, could add to the long-term policy risk facing Airbnb’s business model. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total value of $8,761,815.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,744. This trade represents a 83.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $35,136,936.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,206,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,708,753.58. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,677,117 shares of company stock worth $226,595,468. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Airbnb from an "underweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.76.

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Airbnb Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $132.28 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $134.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $147.25. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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