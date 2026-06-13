Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,238 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 104,789 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Airbnb worth $79,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Airbnb by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company's stock worth $1,884,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,383 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $505,672,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $480,332,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,325,498 shares of the company's stock worth $403,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,937 shares of the company's stock worth $518,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,338 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Airbnb from an "underweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Airbnb to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.76.

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Key Stories Impacting Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Motley Fool articles argue Airbnb remains a top growth stock, citing its strong network effect, large base of hosts and travelers, and ongoing product innovation that could support long-term user engagement and revenue growth. Article Title

Motley Fool articles argue Airbnb remains a top growth stock, citing its strong network effect, large base of hosts and travelers, and ongoing product innovation that could support long-term user engagement and revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment also looks supported by news that CEO Brian Chesky is launching a new AI venture focused on rethinking user interaction and design, which could signal fresh innovation around the Airbnb ecosystem. Article Title

Investor sentiment also looks supported by news that CEO Brian Chesky is launching a new AI venture focused on rethinking user interaction and design, which could signal fresh innovation around the Airbnb ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb shareholders recently reaffirmed the board, auditor, and executive pay packages at the annual meeting, a routine governance update that does not appear to materially change the investment case. Article Title

Airbnb shareholders recently reaffirmed the board, auditor, and executive pay packages at the annual meeting, a routine governance update that does not appear to materially change the investment case. Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky disclosed additional share sales, adding to recent insider selling and potentially raising concerns about management confidence or near-term valuation. Article Title

CEO Brian Chesky disclosed additional share sales, adding to recent insider selling and potentially raising concerns about management confidence or near-term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Broader regulatory pressure on short-term rentals, such as new rules being discussed in Cape Town, could add to the long-term policy risk facing Airbnb’s business model. Article Title

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $35,894,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,182,355 shares in the company, valued at $431,049,984.75. This trade represents a 7.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 4,195 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $569,303.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,732,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,497,803.88. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,677,117 shares of company stock worth $226,595,468 in the last ninety days. 27.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.1%

Airbnb stock opened at $132.28 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $134.91 and its 200-day moving average is $131.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.81 and a 1 year high of $147.25. The company has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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