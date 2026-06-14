Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,709,126 shares of the company's stock after selling 931,385 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Airbnb worth $367,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,295,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,649,814,000 after purchasing an additional 649,323 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.2% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,884,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,076,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,368,338,000 after purchasing an additional 47,966 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,073,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $824,356,000 after purchasing an additional 216,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $518,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.1%

Airbnb stock opened at $132.28 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Motley Fool articles argue Airbnb remains a top growth stock, citing its strong network effect, large base of hosts and travelers, and ongoing product innovation that could support long-term user engagement and revenue growth. Article Title

Motley Fool articles argue Airbnb remains a top growth stock, citing its strong network effect, large base of hosts and travelers, and ongoing product innovation that could support long-term user engagement and revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment also looks supported by news that CEO Brian Chesky is launching a new AI venture focused on rethinking user interaction and design, which could signal fresh innovation around the Airbnb ecosystem. Article Title

Investor sentiment also looks supported by news that CEO Brian Chesky is launching a new AI venture focused on rethinking user interaction and design, which could signal fresh innovation around the Airbnb ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb shareholders recently reaffirmed the board, auditor, and executive pay packages at the annual meeting, a routine governance update that does not appear to materially change the investment case. Article Title

Airbnb shareholders recently reaffirmed the board, auditor, and executive pay packages at the annual meeting, a routine governance update that does not appear to materially change the investment case. Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky disclosed additional share sales, adding to recent insider selling and potentially raising concerns about management confidence or near-term valuation. Article Title

CEO Brian Chesky disclosed additional share sales, adding to recent insider selling and potentially raising concerns about management confidence or near-term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Broader regulatory pressure on short-term rentals, such as new rules being discussed in Cape Town, could add to the long-term policy risk facing Airbnb’s business model. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $8,761,815.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,744. The trade was a 83.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $35,894,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,182,355 shares in the company, valued at $431,049,984.75. The trade was a 7.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,677,117 shares of company stock worth $226,595,468. Company insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 22nd. CICC Research began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.76.

Read Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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