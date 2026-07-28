Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,692 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,362 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Airbnb were worth $17,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Airbnb alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth I. Chenault sold 8,346 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,131,850. This trade represents a 16.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $555,037.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 445,290 shares in the company, valued at $65,907,372.90. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,231,864 shares of company stock valued at $308,474,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $146.86 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $140.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.68. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $150.88.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Airbnb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Airbnb wasn't on the list.

While Airbnb currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here