Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,456 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,329 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC's holdings in Airbnb were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in Airbnb by 43.2% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,884,168,000 after buying an additional 4,292,383 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,672,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,332,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 453.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,325,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,782,000 after buying an additional 2,724,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 58.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $518,456,000 after buying an additional 1,577,338 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. HSBC cut shares of Airbnb from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Airbnb to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Airbnb from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Trending Headlines about Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerages continue to rate Airbnb at an average of “Moderate Buy,” signaling that analysts remain broadly constructive on the company’s outlook. Airbnb, Inc. NASDAQ: ABNB Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Brokerages continue to rate Airbnb at an average of signaling that analysts remain broadly constructive on the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky’s plans to start an AI venture could be seen as strategically important if Airbnb applies new AI tools to product design, personalization, or user experience. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky Plans to Start a New AI Company

CEO Brian Chesky’s plans to start an AI venture could be seen as strategically important if Airbnb applies new AI tools to product design, personalization, or user experience. Positive Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high, suggesting continued support from large investors and reducing concerns about broad-based selling pressure.

Institutional ownership remains high, suggesting continued support from large investors and reducing concerns about broad-based selling pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb’s latest quarter showed strong revenue growth but an EPS miss, making the stock reaction more dependent on whether investors focus on growth or profitability.

Airbnb’s latest quarter showed but an EPS miss, making the stock reaction more dependent on whether investors focus on growth or profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus price target remains well above the current trading range, which leaves room for upside but does not guarantee near-term movement.

Analysts’ consensus price target remains well above the current trading range, which leaves room for upside but does not guarantee near-term movement. Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky sold 62,764 shares, and Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares, which can pressure sentiment because insider selling sometimes signals limited near-term upside. SEC filing for Joseph Gebbia sale SEC filing for Brian Chesky sales

CEO Brian Chesky sold 62,764 shares, and Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares, which can pressure sentiment because insider selling sometimes signals limited near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Airbnb recently missed analyst EPS estimates, keeping some pressure on the stock as investors assess whether margins can keep up with revenue growth.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $133.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.63. The firm has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.81 and a 12-month high of $147.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $35,894,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,182,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $431,049,984.75. The trade was a 7.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $8,761,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,736,744. This represents a 83.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,612,370 shares of company stock valued at $217,546,338 over the last 90 days. 27.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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