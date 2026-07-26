Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,160 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,151,735 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Airbnb by 43.2% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,884,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $480,332,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 9,331.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,172,959 shares of the company's stock worth $400,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,315 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,325,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,017,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised Airbnb to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $141.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.81 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company's fifty day moving average is $139.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 2,460 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,595,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,267,850. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 13,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $2,020,057.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,118,416.49. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,231,864 shares of company stock worth $308,474,278 in the last three months. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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