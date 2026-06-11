Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Stock Holdings Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,966,496 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 186,683 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.32% of Airbnb worth $266,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 66,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 401,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,772,000 after acquiring an additional 142,583 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,770,000 after acquiring an additional 243,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $185,730,000 after acquiring an additional 195,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $129.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $147.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Airbnb's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Airbnb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $1,012,671.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 449,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,177,209.60. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 4,195 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $569,303.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,732,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,456,497,803.88. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,677,117 shares of company stock valued at $226,595,468. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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