Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 626.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP's holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 295.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 336 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 130.0% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 566.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 626.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,131 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $319,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,160 shares in the company, valued at $934,320. This trade represents a 25.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $169,754.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,133,961.26. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,954 shares of company stock worth $5,511,371. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $147.23 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $116.07 and its 200-day moving average is $100.65. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $165.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $156.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $145.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Akamai Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Akamai Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Akamai Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here