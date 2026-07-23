Alamar Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,933 MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000. MongoDB makes up approximately 1.2% of Alamar Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,313 shares of the company's stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 81.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 213,604 shares of the company's stock worth $52,284,000 after acquiring an additional 95,715 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 28.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 15.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MongoDB from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $435.00 price target on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $366.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $405.35.

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Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.63, for a total transaction of $1,783,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $534,945. This trade represents a 76.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total value of $15,326,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 161,762 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,727.92. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,746 shares of company stock valued at $47,343,538. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $304.97 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $337.11 and its 200 day moving average is $321.10. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.47 and a fifty-two week high of $444.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of -824.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,260.86 and a beta of 1.55.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The business had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $664.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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