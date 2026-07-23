Alamar Capital Management LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,563 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 58.1% during the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Key Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts still point to strong procedure growth, recurring revenue from instruments/services, a solid cash position, and new catalysts such as da Vinci 5, Ion lung biopsy, SP, and AI-driven software tools that could support long-term growth. Article title

Analysts still point to strong procedure growth, recurring revenue from instruments/services, a solid cash position, and new catalysts such as da Vinci 5, Ion lung biopsy, SP, and AI-driven software tools that could support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary says margin gains, AI software expansion, and global growth could help Intuitive Surgical maintain its premium valuation despite slower U.S. procedure growth. Article title

Some commentary says margin gains, AI software expansion, and global growth could help Intuitive Surgical maintain its premium valuation despite slower U.S. procedure growth. Positive Sentiment: One analysis argued the stock may already be pricing in a slowdown, noting ISRG’s growth rate has recently exceeded what is implied by its valuation, which could appeal to long-term investors. Article title

One analysis argued the stock may already be pricing in a slowdown, noting ISRG’s growth rate has recently exceeded what is implied by its valuation, which could appeal to long-term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles frame the stock as a “strong business, but higher-risk valuation” story, with the company still growing but facing margin pressure from tariffs, product mix shifts, and softer demand in some areas. Article title

Several recent articles frame the stock as a “strong business, but higher-risk valuation” story, with the company still growing but facing margin pressure from tariffs, product mix shifts, and softer demand in some areas. Neutral Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical’s latest earnings were described as impressive, which helps support the bull case, but the market has already shifted to debating whether the stock can sustain its premium after the report. Article title

Intuitive Surgical’s latest earnings were described as impressive, which helps support the bull case, but the market has already shifted to debating whether the stock can sustain its premium after the report. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have trimmed fair value estimates and price targets, citing a reset in expectations tied to slower procedure growth, Affordable Care Act-related volume uncertainty, and lower MedTech valuation multiples. Article title

Analysts have trimmed fair value estimates and price targets, citing a reset in expectations tied to slower procedure growth, Affordable Care Act-related volume uncertainty, and lower MedTech valuation multiples. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure is also building after Johnson & Johnson received U.S. authorization for its robotic surgery device, adding another rival in a market long dominated by ISRG’s da Vinci system. Article title

Competitive pressure is also building after Johnson & Johnson received U.S. authorization for its robotic surgery device, adding another rival in a market long dominated by ISRG’s da Vinci system. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports note the stock has fallen sharply this year and recently hit a new 1-year low after an analyst downgrade, underscoring continued investor concern over valuation and near-term growth. Article title

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,620. This represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $340.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $410.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.47. The company has a market capitalization of $120.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.61 and a 52-week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Intuitive Surgical's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $483.00 price target (down from $577.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $585.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. HSBC decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $470.00 target price (down from $580.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $523.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report).

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