Alamar Capital Management LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $20,185,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,924,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $316,858,235.98. This trade represents a 6.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $5,082,270.36. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 587,875 shares worth $62,602,915. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $104.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.67. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.Robinhood Markets's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HOOD. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $122.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Featured Stories

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