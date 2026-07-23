Alamar Capital Management LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,489 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000. Dell Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Alamar Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Wolfe Research cut Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $492.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $441.81 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The stock's fifty day moving average is $382.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.36.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Super Micro Computer reported more than $60 billion in new orders and gross margins well above expectations, signaling that AI server demand remains exceptionally strong and lifting Dell along with other AI hardware peers. Stock Market Today, July 22: Super Micro Computer Surges on Record Q4 Orders and Surprise Margin Beat

Super Micro Computer reported more than $60 billion in new orders and gross margins well above expectations, signaling that AI server demand remains exceptionally strong and lifting Dell along with other AI hardware peers. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary suggested Dell could be one of the next winners from the AI buildout, with traders treating Dell, Super Micro, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise as a group trade on server demand. Dell Stock Surges as Super Micro Signals Strong New Order Growth

Wall Street commentary suggested Dell could be one of the next winners from the AI buildout, with traders treating Dell, Super Micro, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise as a group trade on server demand. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Dell’s AI infrastructure business as a major growth driver, reinforcing investor expectations that the company is benefiting from the broader AI hardware cycle. Dell: AI Infrastructure Drives Massive Growth

Recent coverage highlighted Dell’s AI infrastructure business as a major growth driver, reinforcing investor expectations that the company is benefiting from the broader AI hardware cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage also pointed to Dell’s recent earnings strength and elevated guidance, but these were already known to investors and are more of a background support than a fresh catalyst. Dell Technologies stock and earnings background

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the sale, the director owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. This represents a 88.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,789,455.41. The trade was a 82.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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