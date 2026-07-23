Alamar Capital Management LLC Invests $2.35 Million in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,710 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000. Fortinet makes up about 1.4% of Alamar Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 408.3% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $155.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $170.35. The company's fifty day moving average is $146.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.61.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.73 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 160.08%. The business's revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortinet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fortinet was highlighted as one of the better-positioned cybersecurity names to benefit from rising enterprise AI adoption, with demand expected to grow for AI security, identity protection, and Zero Trust solutions. Article Title

Fortinet was highlighted as one of the better-positioned cybersecurity names to benefit from rising enterprise AI adoption, with demand expected to grow for AI security, identity protection, and Zero Trust solutions. Positive Sentiment: Another note described Fortinet as a GARP candidate, suggesting investors can still find upside in the stock because of its solid growth prospects relative to valuation. Article Title

Another note described Fortinet as a GARP candidate, suggesting investors can still find upside in the stock because of its solid growth prospects relative to valuation. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved, with Robert W. Baird raising its price target and another report saying a Fortinet analyst is “no longer bearish,” reinforcing confidence in the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

Analyst sentiment improved, with Robert W. Baird raising its price target and another report saying a Fortinet analyst is “no longer bearish,” reinforcing confidence in the company’s fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Fortinet also announced a collaboration with Intel to develop its next-generation Security Processor 6, a sign of continued product innovation and supply-chain diversification. Article Title

Fortinet also announced a collaboration with Intel to develop its next-generation Security Processor 6, a sign of continued product innovation and supply-chain diversification. Neutral Sentiment: Broker commentary also warned that cybersecurity valuations remain elevated ahead of earnings, which could limit near-term upside for FTNT despite the company’s strong positioning. Article Title

Broker commentary also warned that cybersecurity valuations remain elevated ahead of earnings, which could limit near-term upside for FTNT despite the company’s strong positioning. Negative Sentiment: Recent market action showed Fortinet trading lower as broader markets moved higher, suggesting some profit-taking or valuation pressure remains in the stock. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 target price on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Fortinet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Arete Research set a $104.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $121.10.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,907 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $572,141.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,923,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,213,448.40. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO John Whittle sold 146,015 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.41, for a total transaction of $18,749,786.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,163,508.84. The trade was a 60.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,387 shares of company stock valued at $43,403,063. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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