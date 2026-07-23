Alamar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKWD. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,416,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,521,000 after acquiring an additional 803,217 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 411.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 947,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,047,000 after purchasing an additional 762,079 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $24,234,000. Langdon Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $16,965,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 946,216 shares of the company's stock worth $54,682,000 after purchasing an additional 301,288 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 3.6%

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $475.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.12 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKWD. Wall Street Zen cut Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Capital One Financial set a $59.00 target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Insider Activity

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.10 per share, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $752,516.70. The trade was a 14.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $34,299.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $211,819.50. This trade represents a 13.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 8.52% of the company's stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: SKWD is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

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