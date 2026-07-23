Alamar Capital Management LLC Takes $4.16 Million Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,835 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000. Amphenol comprises about 2.5% of Alamar Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 548 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $157.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.19 and a 1 year high of $178.52. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $151.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.48. The firm has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Amphenol's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on APH shares. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $186.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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