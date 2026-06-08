Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG - Free Report) by 209.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,217 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 33,291 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Alamo Group worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALG. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at $51,427,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,213,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 49.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 230,351 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,974,000 after buying an additional 76,631 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $10,530,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,327 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $113,562,000 after buying an additional 57,456 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamo Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised Alamo Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair began coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Alamo Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Alamo Group from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Alamo Group

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,855,787.01. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nina C. Grooms sold 499 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $87,419.81. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $498,240.36. This represents a 14.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company's stock.

Alamo Group Trading Down 0.3%

ALG opened at $148.91 on Monday. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.76 and a 12 month high of $233.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.49.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.21%.The firm had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $398.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Alamo Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alamo Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alamo Group wasn't on the list.

While Alamo Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here